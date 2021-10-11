Leading Independent Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Capital Senior Living Shareholders Vote FOR the Amended Transactions With Conversant Capital and All Other Company Proposals

Capital Senior Living Corporation (“Capital Senior Living” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU), a leading owner-operator of senior living communities across the United States, today announced that leading proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) has recommended that shareholders vote FOR all of the Company’s proposals, including the Company’s previously announced amended investment agreement with Conversant Capital (“Conversant”) to raise up to $154.8 million, at the Special Meeting of Stockholders on October 22, 2021.

In its report,1 ISS emphasized that “the financing is necessary and urgent,” highlighting, among other things, that: