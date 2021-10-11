Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. and Evotec SE Enter into Drug Development Agreement

“We are delighted to be working with Evotec, one of the largest and most well-respected drug discovery and development companies in the world, to progress our first compound. This is a significant step on our drug development path to ultimately develop new molecular entities to improve the lives of those suffering with brain disorders. Pasithea aims to advance small molecule therapeutics with a focus on a specific neuroinflammatory pathway implicated in the neurobiology of depression and schizophrenia,” stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, Chief Executive Officer of Pasithea Therapeutics.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced the initiation of a new chemical entity (“NCE”) development program and named Evotec as its NCE research partner.

“Evotec has a proven track record of adding value to its partners’ research by providing innovative and flexible solutions from target compound through to preclinical candidate. This is an important initial step forward for our program, and we believe that Evotec’s high-quality science and scientific execution will expedite and increase the chances of progressing our drug candidate to the clinic,” stated Prof. Lawrence Steinman, Chairman of Pasithea Therapeutics.

“Pasithea is pursuing an exciting approach to target the improvement of mental health,” stated Christophe Muller, PhD, Global Head of Business Development, Evotec SE. “With our fully integrated suite of the highest quality capabilities, Evotec is uniquely equipped to facilitate the discovery and development of innovative programmes to the clinic and beyond. We are delighted to support Pasithea in addressing the very important area of mental health and look forward to working closely with the team to assist them in reaching their goal of tackling brain disorders.”

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its biotech operations will focus on developing drugs that target the pathophysiology underlying such disorders, with the goal of developing new pharmacological agents that display significant advantages over conventional therapies with respect to efficacy and tolerability.