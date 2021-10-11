Immuneering Reports Compelling Preclinical Data on IMM-1-104 at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Preclinical Data Demonstrated Broad Antitumor Activity Across KRAS, NRAS and BRAF Mutant Tumor Models, Established Novel Mechanism of Action for its Dual MEK Inhibition and Showed Synergies with Sotorasib in KRAS-G12C Mutant Pancreatic Cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced that three key preclinical datasets highlighting the potential of its lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, were presented at the recent AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics that took place virtually from October 7-10, 2021.

IMM-1-104 is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts the kinase suppressor of RAS 1 and 2 (KSR1/2) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors. The Company anticipates submission of an Investigational New Drug application (IND) for IMM-1-104 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2022.

“We are delighted to share compelling data from multiple animal studies that underscore IMM-1-104’s potential for activity against a wide range of RAS and RAF mutant tumors and further elucidate its novel mechanism of action for dual MEK inhibition,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. “The totality of these data, along with the tolerability profile that we consistently observe across animal models, are particularly encouraging and further validate our plans to advance IMM-1-104 into human clinical trials in the first half of next year.”

In a poster titled, “IMM-1-104: a novel, oral, selective dual-MEK inhibitor that displays broad antitumor activity and high tolerability across RAS and RAF mutant tumors in vivo,” and presented by Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Immuneering, study authors concluded that, “IMM-1-104 was uniquely designed to normalize MAPK signaling dynamics while resisting pathway reactivation in RAS and RAF mutant tumors. Preclinical data showed broad activity in multiple animal models bearing tumors with diverse RAS and RAF mutations, including KRAS-G12C, KRAS-G12D, KRAS-G12S, NRAS-Q61R and BRAF-V600E. Further, IMM-1-104 demonstrated superior activity and tolerability versus other U.S. FDA registered MEK inhibitors in head-to-head animal studies.”