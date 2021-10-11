Brookfield Reinsurance Closes $10 Billion Reinsurance Deal with American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company

Brookfield Reinsurance holds an approximate 9.5% equity interest in AEL and has agreed to purchase additional shares of AEL’s common stock for up to a total equity interest of 19.9% (and not less than a 15% equity interest), subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (“Brookfield Reinsurance”) (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) today announced the closing of its previously-announced transaction to reinsure up to $10 billion of annuity products issued by American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company (“AEILIC”), a subsidiary of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) (“AEL”). Under the agreement, Brookfield Reinsurance has reinsured a block of approximately $4 billion of in-force policies, and will reinsure up to an additional approximately $6 billion of AEILIC’s “IncomeShield” or other mutually agreed liabilities issued by AEL on a flow basis.

Advisors

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as legal advisor to Brookfield Reinsurance in connection with the reinsurance transaction.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE: BAMR; TSX: BAMR) operates a leading reinsurance business focused on providing capital-based and annuity solutions for insurance and reinsurance companies, and pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. Each class A exchangeable share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A).

For more information, please visit our website at bamr.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:

Kerrie McHugh

Tel: (212) 618-3469

Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com Investor Relations:

Rachel Powell

Tel: (416) 956-5141

Email: rachel.powell@brookfield.com





Notice to Readers

Brookfield Reinsurance is not making any offer or invitation of any kind by communication of this news release and under no circumstance is it to be construed as a prospectus or an advertisement.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements which reflect management’s expectations regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of Brookfield Reinsurance and its subsidiaries, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods. Particularly, statements about Brookfield Reinsurance’s arrangement with AEILIC to reinsure additional liabilities on a flow basis and Brookfield Reinsurance’s agreement to acquire the additional equity interest in AEL Holdco, including receipt of the required regulatory approvals, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “forecasts” or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements referring to the future state of the economy or the securities market and expected future deployment of capital and financial earnings.