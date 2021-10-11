checkAd

Metallic Assays Increase Elizabeth Gold Results

Autor: Accesswire
HIGHLIGHTS

  • A 31% average increase in gold assay grades for previous high-grade results that were assayed using screened metallic analysis, more applicable to deal with coarse gold
  • Bonanza grade interval from drill-hole EZ-21-04 re-assayed at 68.3g/t over 1.50m from 123.00m vs. prior reported intersection of 52.1g/t
  • Grade increases will be beneficial in future Mineral Resource estimate preparation
  • Drilling continues at Elizabeth (34 drill-holes for ~8,600 metres completed to date)

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce results from screened metallic analysis of selected intervals from recent Elizabeth Gold Project drill-holes: EZ-21-01; EZ-21-04; EZ-21-05; EZ-21-06; EZ-21-07B; and EZ-21-08, where the results show an average increase in gold grade of approximately 31% when compared directly against the originally published assay results based on standard fire assay analysis (see Table 1).

Screened metallic analysis was completed in consultation with the lab (SGS Canada Inc.) due to the observation that Elizabeth gold mineralisation includes course-grained gold and assays completed using the standard fire assay method may have been underrepresenting grade, or otherwise less accurate than screened metallic analysis due to the ‘nugget effect'. Screened metallic re-assaying was considered particularly vital to test the accuracy of the very high, ‘bonanza grade' assays received to date.

The more accurate screened metallic analysis resulted in a significant increase in assay grades. The best example of this is from drill-hole EZ-21-04 where 52.1g/t gold over 1.50m from 123.00m was initially reported (see Tempus announcement of 10 August 2021) and is now confirmed to be 68.3g/t gold over the same interval. The core interval of EZ-21-04 is shown in Figure 1 (below). Table 1 (below) shows the screened metallic analysis results received to date for six holes (EZ-21-01; EZ-21-04; EZ-21-05; EZ-21-06; EZ-21-07B; and EZ-21-08) compared to their prior reported standard fire assays. The location of relevant drill-holes is shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3 (below).

