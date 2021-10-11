ODM and EMS Wi-Fi Devices Sales to Grow at 12.5% CAGR with Climbing Preference for Connected Technologies

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ODM and EMS Wi-Fi devices market is estimated to accelerate a high CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period (2021-2031). In other words, the market is set to expand around 3.3X and close in on a valuation of US$ 22.4 Bn by 2031.

In the past 20 years, Wi-Fi has rapidly evolved to meet the needs of both, consumers and businesses. Wi-Fi has proven to be a revolutionary technology, enabling innovators to innovate and achieve amazing feats that would have been unimaginable before.

The manufacturing industry is composed of a complex web of companies that provide a range of manufacturing services for established companies, but also for start-ups. Moreover, increase in demand for smart technologies, technological developments of wireless connections, and the new normal condition under COVID-19 are acting as major market drivers.

As the cost of electronic devices and related products continues to rise, EMS providers' penetration is increasing dramatically. One of the main drivers of ODM and EMS Wi-Fi devices is the continuously growing semiconductor industry. Demand for EMS and ODM Wi-Fi devices is predicted to grow significantly as consumer electronics and computers become even more popular.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for Wi-Fi access points, among products, is estimated to surge. However, Wi-Fi routers are estimated to continue to hold significant market share through 2031.

By end user, Internet service providers are currently leading the market. Although, demand from telecom operators is likely to expand at a robust CAGR of nearly 15% through 2031.

The South Asia & Pacific market is expected to register a high CAGR owing to the vast number of technology savvy users across the region.

The market in Japan and the U.K. is expected to surge ahead at growth rates of around 12% and 17%, respectively.

"Growing penetration of technological devices across the globe has triggered the use of advanced electronic equipment. Proliferating government ingenuities to promote industrialization and digitalization in developing economies is the regional development opportunity for ODM and EMS Wi-Fi device manufacturers," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.