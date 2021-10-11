checkAd

Teledyne FLIR Announces ION M640x Next-Gen Tactical Quadcopter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 13:01  |  12   |   |   

Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today announced the launch of the ION M640x tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS). The American designed, developed, and manufactured UAS builds on the capabilities of the ION M440 (a Blue sUAS) and will provide military and other government customers with best-in-class capabilities for their unique missions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005025/en/

The Teledyne FLIR ION M640x tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) is an American designed, developed, and manufactured UAS that will provide military and public safety users with best-in-class capabilities for their missions. The ION M640x features a 640x512 infrared sensor providing twice the resolution of similar UAS, and a Near-Infrared (NIR) laser illuminator. ION M640x includes all-new smart object tracking that enables operators to designate an object for the aircraft to detect and track while it moves. The M640x is MAVLINK compliant and interoperable with Common Ground Control Stations (C-GCS), including the U.S. Army Tactical Open Ground Station Architecture (TOGA). Easily rucksack portable at about 4 pounds, the M640x is rated for operation in demanding environments, including rain and wind. The ION M640x is evolved from the ION M440, one of the original five UAS platforms approved by the U.S. Dept. of Defense under the Blue sUAS program. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Teledyne FLIR ION M640x tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) is an American designed, developed, and manufactured UAS that will provide military and public safety users with best-in-class capabilities for their missions. The ION M640x features a 640x512 infrared sensor providing twice the resolution of similar UAS, and a Near-Infrared (NIR) laser illuminator. ION M640x includes all-new smart object tracking that enables operators to designate an object for the aircraft to detect and track while it moves. The M640x is MAVLINK compliant and interoperable with Common Ground Control Stations (C-GCS), including the U.S. Army Tactical Open Ground Station Architecture (TOGA). Easily rucksack portable at about 4 pounds, the M640x is rated for operation in demanding environments, including rain and wind. The ION M640x is evolved from the ION M440, one of the original five UAS platforms approved by the U.S. Dept. of Defense under the Blue sUAS program. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our proven, U.S.-based engineering expertise and focus on defense and public safety markets means our customers are getting the most secure and capable UAS solutions,” said Thomas Rambo, senior director of Unmanned and Integrated Solutions at Teledyne FLIR. “The ION M640x builds on our unique position as a domestic provider of unmanned systems and sensing technology and boasts high resolution infrared imaging, smart object tracking, laser illumination, and industry-leading support and service.”

The ION M640x features a 640x512 infrared sensor providing twice the resolution of similar UAS, and a Near-Infrared (NIR) laser illuminator. The NIR illuminator enables operators to pinpoint objects of interest for increased coordination and visibility for other mission participants. ION M640x also includes all-new smart object tracking that enables operators to designate an object for the aircraft to detect and track while it moves. Other new features include an SD card to easily retrieve photos and video recorded during flight, as well as tri-band radio capabilities.

Open system architecture is another key feature of the ION M640x, and the system utilizes a high-powered discrete mission computer for advanced autonomous functions. It is also MAVLINK compliant and interoperable with Common Ground Control Stations (C-GCS), including the U.S. Army Tactical Open Ground Station Architecture (TOGA). Easily rucksack portable at about 4 pounds, the M640x is rated for operation in demanding environments, including rain and wind.

The ION M640x is evolved from the ION M440, one of the original five UAS platforms approved by the U.S. Department of Defense under the Blue sUAS program, for sale to U.S. military and federal agencies. The M440 was developed by Gainesville, Florida-based Altavian Inc., which FLIR acquired in December 2020.

Leveraging Teledyne FLIR’s longstanding reputation as a trusted provider of unmanned systems for military and public safety organizations, the ION M640x is backed by the company’s world class standards for service, training, and technical support.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

Teledyne Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teledyne FLIR Announces ION M640x Next-Gen Tactical Quadcopter Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today announced the launch of the ION M640x tactical Unmanned Aerial System (UAS). The American designed, developed, and manufactured UAS builds on the capabilities of the ION …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
Ipsen appoints Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International
EO Charging Wins Tesco’s Home Delivery EV Charging Business
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Teledyne Relays Announces Expanded Range of 50+ GHz Coax Switches for 5G and Other Demanding Applications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten