FREYR Further Strengthens Its Sustainability Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021   

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a prospective developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, today announced the addition of two seasoned sustainability professionals, Elizabeth Tate and Frode Hvattum. The appointments will advance FREYR’s mission of decarbonizing energy and transportation systems for a better planet.

Elizabeth Tate, VP Sustainability FREYR Battery (Photo: Business Wire)

“FREYR’s ambition is to supply safe, high-energy density and cost competitive clean battery cells to the rapidly emerging energy systems storage, passenger vehicle, and commercial mobility markets globally. We have built a strong organization and are now sharpening our focus on our sustainability agenda by adding two experienced executives on our team,” remarked Tom Einar Jensen, CEO of FREYR.

Elizabeth Tate joins FREYR as VP Sustainability from Clarios, a leading manufacturer of low-voltage batteries, where she held the role of Director of Public Policy and Global Sustainability. Previously, she held senior policy roles at the Alliance to Save Energy and the American Public Gas Association. Mrs.Tate has also served as counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives Science Committee.

“To meet the challenges of climate change and to accelerate decarbonization, the world needs sustainably produced batteries. I am excited to join a company that is leaning into this challenge by minimizing our environmental impact while ensuring sustainability leadership for a better planet,” commented Elizabeth Tate, VP Sustainability at FREYR.

Frode Hvattum joins FREYR as Senior Director, Business Development in Sustainability. Mr. Hvattum brings 20 years of experience within strategy, business development and sustainability from companies such as Accenture, Ruter and WWF.

“I am very excited to be part of a team that can make a significant contribution to the low carbon society we need to create. FREYR can become an example of the significant business potential that lies in the transition to a low carbon society,” added Frode Hvattum, Senior Director, Business Development in Sustainability.

Elizabeth Tate will report to EVP Hege Norheim and be responsible for building a Sustainability team and competence in FREYR, setting strategic direction, developing policies and requirements as well as implementing tools and not the least position FREYR’s international thought leadership together with our CEO and organisation at large.

