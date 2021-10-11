WiSA Wave Engages and Educates 1.2 Million Consumers in the First Three Quarters of 2021, 550+% Increase Over 2020

WiSA LLC , founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced continued exceptional website traffic growth and wireless home cinema category exposure driven by the WiSA Wave Marketing Program. The program has been in motion for one year as of September 2021 and provides Association members and retail partners access to WiSA’s analytics and growing consumer database. It also gives them the ability to create customized campaigns to deliver the latest product news and opportunities to a large and growing number of educated and in-market audio enthusiasts.

Approximately 1.2 million consumers were exposed to and educated by WiSA in the first three quarters of 2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WiSA Wave has shown significant web traffic growth in the first three quarters of 2021 when compared to the same time period one year ago. Approximately 1.2 million consumers were exposed to and educated by WiSA in the first three quarters of 2021 versus just under 176,000 over the same time period in 2020, representing a 550+% increase.

As a key benefit to being a WiSA Certified retailer, WiSA is now utilizing the WiSA Wave data analytics to work directly with retailer partners to promote WiSA Certified products and complete system solutions to in-market consumers who have shown interest in the wireless home cinema category.

“We are very excited with the continued consumer desire to learn more about WiSA as well as the associated growing awareness of the wireless cinema category and the products that make it a driving force in the future of home entertainment,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA Association. “The WiSA Wave Marketing Program is also showing significant value as a tool for retailers to connect in-market consumers to their channels offering WiSA products and complete home cinema systems.”

More than 40 leading retailers including Amazon, B&H Photo-Video, Beach Camera, BrandsMart, Crutchfield, Electronic Express, Focus Camera, Huppins, Touch of Modern, and Walt's TV are supporting the wireless home cinema category by offering WiSA Certified speakers and transmitters and WiSA Ready TVs and projectors. WiSA, retailers and brands will continue to work together and utilize WiSA Wave Marketing analytics to drive category growth.