checkAd

Aeva Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

Aeva (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that it will report results for the third quarter 2021 after market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Aeva will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the third quarter 2021 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Event: Aeva Technologies, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Join by webcast: investors.aeva.ai

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our investor relations website investors.aeva.ai for 12 months following the call.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators experienced in the field of sensing and perception, Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception technology to broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics, and security. For more information, visit www.aeva.com.

Aeva, the Aeva logo and 4D LiDAR are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Aeva Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aeva Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Aeva (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that it will report results for the third quarter 2021 after market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Aeva will host a conference call and webcast to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
Ipsen appoints Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International
EO Charging Wins Tesco’s Home Delivery EV Charging Business
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...