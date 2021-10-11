Aeva Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Aeva (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that it will report results for the third quarter 2021 after market close on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Aeva will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the third quarter 2021 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Join by webcast: investors.aeva.ai

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on our investor relations website investors.aeva.ai for 12 months following the call.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Founded in 2017 by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, and led by a multidisciplinary team of engineers and operators experienced in the field of sensing and perception, Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception technology to broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial robotics, and security. For more information, visit www.aeva.com.

