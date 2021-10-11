Flower One Announces the Hiring of Araxie Grant to Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Grant, a certified public accountant and established financial executive, joins Flower One with almost two decades of finance and accounting experience. Ms. Grant’s experience spans over diverse industries including professional sports, gaming, entertainment and non-profits. Most recently, Ms. Grant was the Vice President Controller for the Las Vegas Raiders football team, the Chief Financial Officer to the Arena Football League and previously a key financial executive at Las Vegas Sands Corporation, where she spent seven years building the company’s finance department. Ms. Grant holds a Master’s in Accounting degree from the University of Nevada.

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, announced today the hiring of Araxie Grant as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, effective October 11, 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Araxie as our CFO. Araxie’s diverse experience as a financial executive is very impressive, making her an excellent addition to our executive team, and a significant contribution to the talent entering the cannabis industry,” said Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s President & Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Grant’s financial experience within highly regulated industries, such as gaming and professional sports, makes her uniquely qualified to help Flower One achieve its financial objectives. The implementation of Ms. Grant’s high-level controls and financial processes are designed to accelerate the Company’s momentum, while producing significant results.

“I’m honored to join Flower One alongside Kellen and Salpy and make my entrance into an industry that I am passionate about,” said Araxie Grant, Flower One’s Chief Financial Officer. “I look forward to strategically advancing the Company to achieve new levels of growth and success, while further strengthening our position as the leading producer in Nevada.”

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, The Clear, HUXTON, and Flower One’s leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the Company’s flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on becoming the first high-quality, low-cost brand fulfillment partner.