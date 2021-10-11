PREVIEW: Tryg Q3 Earnings Likely Hit by Swedish Weather, but Investors Won't Be Surprised: Analysts Autor: PLX AI | 11.10.2021, 12:57 | | 19 0 | 0 11.10.2021, 12:57 | (PLX AI) – Tryg's third-quarter earnings were probably affected by exposure to heavy rains in Sweden, but this is likely well-flagged and won't surprise investors, analysts said.Tryg is scheduled to report earnings tomorrow morningConsensus is for … (PLX AI) – Tryg's third-quarter earnings were probably affected by exposure to heavy rains in Sweden, but this is likely well-flagged and won't surprise investors, analysts said.Tryg is scheduled to report earnings tomorrow morningConsensus is for … (PLX AI) – Tryg's third-quarter earnings were probably affected by exposure to heavy rains in Sweden, but this is likely well-flagged and won't surprise investors, analysts said.

Tryg is scheduled to report earnings tomorrow morning

Consensus is for Q3 gross premiums of DKK 6,057 million, technical result DKK 927 million, pretax profit of DKK 1,208 million and combined ratio of 84.6%, according to data collected by the company

Combined ratio is seen lower than in the previous quarter due to the weather losses, analysts said

The weather is providing some headwinds, but not materially worse than a normal third quarter, SEB said (buy, DKK 188)

The weather claims may be offset by strong investment profits, Danske said (buy, DKK 185)



