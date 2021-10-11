

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.10.2021 / 13:09

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jan Michael Last name(s): Mrosik

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 91.50 EUR 2287.5 EUR 91.52 EUR 10707.84 EUR 91.54 EUR 22152.68 EUR 91.56 EUR 14741.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 91.54 EUR 49889.18 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

