checkAd

Creative Connections Tutors International Share their Reflections on the 2021 Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 13:27  |  38   |   |   

- Tutors International representatives attended the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum, where tuition expert and CEO of the elite tutoring company, Adam Caller, was a guest speaker

- Tutors International reflect on the two-day programme and reveal what the events mean for the future of tailored high-end private tuition

OXFORD, England, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum 2021

On the 28th and 29th September, the 2021 Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum took place at the Corinthia Hotel, London. Founder and CEO of Tutors International, Adam Caller, was invited to speak as a panellist at the prestigious event. As an esteemed education consultant, he joined the 'Wealth Wisdom' panel alongside Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, Francesca Agostinelli, Psychologist and Coach, Dr Ronit Meshi-Mai Lami and Cerescom Founder, Jo Sawicki.

Adam Caller on the 'Wealth Wisdom' panel

Representatives from Tutors International joining Mr Caller were Chief Operating Officer (COO), Victoria Gibbs, and Account Manager, Joanna Dunckley Phillips.

Tobias Prestel and Katja Muelheim of Prestel and Partner put on an informative and inspiring two-day programme of expert panels and talks. It was an event that enabled a lot of professionals at the top of their game to exchange ideas, knowledge and expertise across a wide range of topics. Tutors International was the only representative from the private education sector, which made for unique and exciting juxtapositions with the other experts, who spoke on wealth management, investment practice, tech advancements, the climate crisis and many other topics. Tutors International's Joanna Dunckley Phillips said that this made for "some fascinating discussions about many different aspects of education, and where and when our personally-tailored services can be so beneficial."

The Panel: Adam Caller

Founder and CEO of Tutors International, Adam Caller, contributed to the 'Wealth Wisdom' panel by sharing engaging anecdotes about his extensive experience educating the world's Ultra-High Net-Worth (UHNW) families.

Mr Caller presented himself as a gifted and evocative storyteller. Tutors International COO, Victoria Gibbs, recalls that "people were still talking about Adam's panel feature at the end of the second day. It really made a mark. Everyone was so interested in hearing about the practice of full-time private tuition for the ultra-wealthy."

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Creative Connections Tutors International Share their Reflections on the 2021 Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum - Tutors International representatives attended the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum, where tuition expert and CEO of the elite tutoring company, Adam Caller, was a guest speaker - Tutors International reflect on the two-day programme and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) has its own beer thanks to Estrella Galicia.
Geek Bar protects the rights and interests of consumers by launching several anti-counterfeiting ...
Leading UK commercial fusion developer Tokamak Energy to unveil growth plans at Global Investment ...
Vials And Ampoules Market Size Worth $13.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Last Mile Delivery Market to Grow With 20.3% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Hyundai Motor and Tate Announce the Opening of the Hyundai Commission: Anicka Yi: In Love With The World
Hyundai Mobis introduced its folding and unfolding steering system
Buy Now, Pay Later Preferred Over Credit Cards by Gen Z and Millennials
Creative Connections: Tutors International Share their Reflections on the 2021 Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum
Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Size Worth $14.6 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Huntington's Disease Market Size Expected to Surge with a Significant CAGR of 22.5% in the 7MM ...
ITR, Schaeffler and MAHLE unveil DTM Electric Design Model at Norisring
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Xi Jinping says reunification a must for China's rejuvenation on 1911 Revolution anniversary
Moniwar, The Next P2E Phenomenon
Teleradiology Services Market to gain US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031, Increase in Adoption of Telemedicine ...
Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy ...
Plano publishes global evidence linking digital device screen time with myopia (short-sightedness) ...
Sungrow Releases Latest Liquid Cooled Energy Storage System at Intersolar Europe 2021
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI