- Tutors International reflect on the two-day programme and reveal what the events mean for the future of tailored high-end private tuition

- Tutors International representatives attended the Prestel and Partner Family Office Forum, where tuition expert and CEO of the elite tutoring company, Adam Caller, was a guest speaker

OXFORD, England, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum 2021

On the 28th and 29th September, the 2021 Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum took place at the Corinthia Hotel, London. Founder and CEO of Tutors International, Adam Caller, was invited to speak as a panellist at the prestigious event. As an esteemed education consultant, he joined the 'Wealth Wisdom' panel alongside Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, Francesca Agostinelli, Psychologist and Coach, Dr Ronit Meshi-Mai Lami and Cerescom Founder, Jo Sawicki.

Representatives from Tutors International joining Mr Caller were Chief Operating Officer (COO), Victoria Gibbs, and Account Manager, Joanna Dunckley Phillips.

Tobias Prestel and Katja Muelheim of Prestel and Partner put on an informative and inspiring two-day programme of expert panels and talks. It was an event that enabled a lot of professionals at the top of their game to exchange ideas, knowledge and expertise across a wide range of topics. Tutors International was the only representative from the private education sector, which made for unique and exciting juxtapositions with the other experts, who spoke on wealth management, investment practice, tech advancements, the climate crisis and many other topics. Tutors International's Joanna Dunckley Phillips said that this made for "some fascinating discussions about many different aspects of education, and where and when our personally-tailored services can be so beneficial."

The Panel: Adam Caller

Founder and CEO of Tutors International, Adam Caller, contributed to the 'Wealth Wisdom' panel by sharing engaging anecdotes about his extensive experience educating the world's Ultra-High Net-Worth (UHNW) families.

Mr Caller presented himself as a gifted and evocative storyteller. Tutors International COO, Victoria Gibbs, recalls that "people were still talking about Adam's panel feature at the end of the second day. It really made a mark. Everyone was so interested in hearing about the practice of full-time private tuition for the ultra-wealthy."