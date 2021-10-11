Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Collaborates with Volvo Cars for AI-enabled Crash Prediction

Company's technology to be piloted as part of research project with the Swedish Transport Administration and Gothenburg Traffic Management CenterCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the …

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that its Waycare subsidiary has been selected for a strategic research initiative by Volvo Cars to ascertain how artificial intelligence can be used to enable predictive awareness in a smart city context. This marks the first deployment in Europe for the company's crash prediction technology.

The six-month pilot test, beginning in October 2021, involves the Waycare technology being used for AI-based crash prediction in Volvo Cars' hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars is leading the research project for Drive Sweden's AI Aware program, which investigates and tests central traffic control that supports connected and automated vehicles. The test will be performed in conjunction with the Swedish Transport Administration (STA) and the Gothenburg Traffic Management Center (TMC).

Through the pilot, agencies will have access to the Company's cloud-based platform to view and manage roadway incidents, traffic hazards, zones at risk, and more. The platform incorporates data from a variety of sources, including anonymized data from Volvo Cars' Hazard Light Alert and Slippery Road Alert technologies, in addition to navigation apps, physical infrastructure, and anonymized connected vehicle data.

"Rekor's mission is to build smarter, safer and more efficient cities by building intelligence into the very infrastructure on which cities rely," said Robert A. Berman, CEO, Rekor. "Our crash prediction technology and traffic data has been shown to reduce crashes by up to 18% when paired with proactive police presence and other measures, and we are excited to help Gothenburg and Sweden better understand how AI-enabled insights from connected vehicles can provide significant benefits including more efficient use of public funding and improved safety for drivers."