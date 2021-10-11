checkAd

Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Collaborates with Volvo Cars for AI-enabled Crash Prediction

Autor: Accesswire
11.10.2021, 13:30  |  28   |   |   

Company's technology to be piloted as part of research project with the Swedish Transport Administration and Gothenburg Traffic Management CenterCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the …

Company's technology to be piloted as part of research project with the Swedish Transport Administration and Gothenburg Traffic Management Center

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that its Waycare subsidiary has been selected for a strategic research initiative by Volvo Cars to ascertain how artificial intelligence can be used to enable predictive awareness in a smart city context. This marks the first deployment in Europe for the company's crash prediction technology.

The six-month pilot test, beginning in October 2021, involves the Waycare technology being used for AI-based crash prediction in Volvo Cars' hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars is leading the research project for Drive Sweden's AI Aware program, which investigates and tests central traffic control that supports connected and automated vehicles. The test will be performed in conjunction with the Swedish Transport Administration (STA) and the Gothenburg Traffic Management Center (TMC).

Through the pilot, agencies will have access to the Company's cloud-based platform to view and manage roadway incidents, traffic hazards, zones at risk, and more. The platform incorporates data from a variety of sources, including anonymized data from Volvo Cars' Hazard Light Alert and Slippery Road Alert technologies, in addition to navigation apps, physical infrastructure, and anonymized connected vehicle data.

"Rekor's mission is to build smarter, safer and more efficient cities by building intelligence into the very infrastructure on which cities rely," said Robert A. Berman, CEO, Rekor. "Our crash prediction technology and traffic data has been shown to reduce crashes by up to 18% when paired with proactive police presence and other measures, and we are excited to help Gothenburg and Sweden better understand how AI-enabled insights from connected vehicles can provide significant benefits including more efficient use of public funding and improved safety for drivers."

Seite 1 von 2
Rekor Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Collaborates with Volvo Cars for AI-enabled Crash Prediction Company's technology to be piloted as part of research project with the Swedish Transport Administration and Gothenburg Traffic Management CenterCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Vitro Biopharma Inc. July 31st 2021; 3rd Quarter ended Financial Results of Operations and ...
Evotec SE files Registration Statement for Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
AlzeCure Presents at Redeye Neurology (CNS) Seminar on October 13
NESR Secures Multiple D&E Awards For More Than $150M
New Jersey Zero Emissions Incentive Program Approves Additional Voucher Purchase for One Envirotech ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
NanoViricides Announces COVID-19 Clinical Drug Candidate NV-CoV-2 was Effective Against SARS-CoV-2, ...
Metallic Assays Increase Elizabeth Gold Results
Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Collaborates with Volvo Cars for AI-enabled Crash Prediction
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Rekor Systems Announces Data Partnership With Tomorrow.io on Real-Time Weather Conditions and Forecasts
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21Three Municipalities to Deploy Rekor One(TM) to Support Public Safety Missions
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21Toyota Mobility Foundation Works with Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Technologies to Improve Traffic Congestion and Safety in Central Bangkok Using Artificial Intelligence
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Launches Road Safety Pilot with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS)
Accesswire | Analysen