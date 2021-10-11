checkAd

Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Dynam.AI

Partnership Bolstered with a Strategic Investment by Ondas in Dynam.AI

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that American Robotics has entered into a strategic partnership with Dynam.AI ("Dynam"), a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Machine Learning ("ML") technologies. The partnership is focused on the development of data analytics and related platform tools intended to enhance American Robotics' AI/ML capabilities. This partnership broadens AR's advanced AI-driven analytics portfolio, while helping Dynam further the development of Vizlab™, Dynam's proprietary AI/ML platform - an advanced developer toolkit for data scientists. In connection with the partnership and in recognition of the long-term strategic fit, Ondas has made a minority equity investment in Dynam.

Dynam's combination of highly seasoned AI researchers and proprietary Vizlab™ AI/ML deployment technology will provide American Robotics with the ability to integrate the latest techniques in artificial intelligence into its products and client engagements. The Vizlab™ platform provides advanced tools for automation with a physics guided approach to predictive analytics, reasoning, and AI explainability, which are in-demand and not currently available in today's market. Fundamentally, we believe Dynam's proprietary platform approach offers the ability to accelerate the execution of highly complex AI/ML projects by over threefold.

"Data is the next competitive frontier for our industrial and government customers and Ondas and American Robotics are supporting them by investing in turnkey solutions," said Eric Brock, Chairman, and CEO of Ondas Holdings Inc. "We are thrilled to partner with Diana Shapiro and her team at Dynam as we define these next-generation mission-critical data solutions in the field. We believe partnering with Dynam will allow us to integrate advanced AI/ML capabilities faster and more deeply as we scale with customers," continued Mr. Brock.

