Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins to hold Revenue Share of 33% in Hot Melt Adhesives Market over the Forecast Period

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hot melt adhesives market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. Significant growth of the packaging industry is boosting demand of hot melt adhesives.

With usage in various applications across industries, demand for hot melt adhesives is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the coming years. Growing industries of furniture and wood work, automotive, footwear, electronics, and many others are significantly impacting the market in a positive outlook. Substantial vehicle production all over the globe is bolstering consumption of hot melt adhesives. Strong development in the electronics industry is also benefiting the industry of hot melt adhesives to a significant extent.

Development in product to decrease hazard generation and comply with stringent regulations enforced by various authorities are some of the key concerns of manufacturers of hot melt adhesives. Key players are focusing on introducing eco-friendly products to cater changing standards and stringent regulations.

Recent Developments in This Space

  • Aug 2021: An agreement was signed by Arkema for the acquisition of Ashland's performance adhesives business, a first-class leader in high-performance adhesives for industrial applications in the United States with a unique and innovative product portfolio.
  • June 2021: H.B. Fuller announced that it had signed a distribution agreement with Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited (JACPL), a 100% subsidiary of Jubilant Industries Limited, to address growing demand for adhesive applications in the B2B woodworking segment.
  • Feb 2021: Avery announced an agreement to acquire JDC Solutions, Inc., a Tennessee-based manufacturer of pressure-sensitive specialty tapes, for a purchase price of approximately US$ 24 million, subject to customary adjustments.
  • April 2019: Beardow & Adams announced that Industrias Plásticas Caute SRL (Inplástica) from Peru and Percat from Uruguay have become Beardow Adams's latest global partners.
  • July 2017: H.B. Fuller Company signed an agreement to purchase adhesives company Adecol Ind. Química, Limitada, a highly respected manufacturer of quality adhesive technologies in Brazil.

