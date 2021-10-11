checkAd

Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations in October Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 13:30  |  16   |   |   

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management from Zai Lab will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in October:

J.P. Morgan Global Healthcare Conference, Shanghai Forum
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. HKT

Jefferies China Biotech Virtual Summit
Presentation: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

A live webcast of Jefferies China Biotech Virtual Summit will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Investor Relations: Ron Aldridge / Lina Zhang
+1 (781) 434-8465 / +86 136 8257 6943
ronald.aldridge@zailaboratory.com / lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media: Danielle Halstrom / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (215) 280-3898 / +86 185 0015 5011
danielle.halstrom@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com 

Zai Lab Limited

Source: Zai Lab Limited





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations in October Investor Conferences SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management from Zai Lab will be presenting at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity ...
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
Basilea präsentiert auf ANE-Konferenz präklinische Daten zur Synergie von Derazantinib und ...
Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek ...
SIKA PROPOSES THE ELECTION OF LUCRÈCE FOUFOPOULOS-DE RIDDER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...