Zai Lab Announces Upcoming Presentations in October Investor Conferences

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management from Zai Lab will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in October:

Jefferies China Biotech Virtual Summit

Presentation: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

A live webcast of Jefferies China Biotech Virtual Summit will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

