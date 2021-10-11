Aehr Receives $1.3 Million Order for FOX-NP Test & Burn-in Systems for Photonics Device Characterization and Product Qualification

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received a $1.3 million order from a current customer for two FOX-NP systems, adding to their existing fleet to provide additional test capacity for new product engineering characterization and qualification of photonics devices. The FOX-NP Systems are expected to ship within the next few months.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “This customer is one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers and is using Aehr as their plan of record for all wafer level burn-in and stabilization of their silicon photonics wafers today. These new FOX-NP systems are configured with two test blades to allow two wafers to be tested in parallel using our proprietary WaferPak Contactors, and each system allows the customer to test either two of the same wafers or two different wafers with different test plans. This customer is expected to purchase sets of Aehr WaferPaks for these systems at a later date. In addition, this customer continues to forecast significant growth in shipments for silicon photonics devices that we expect to drive the need for additional production burn-in capacity for multiple years into the future.

“Stabilization of optical transmitters embedded in silicon photonics as well as several other photonics devices is a critical manufacturing step where the devices are subjected to high temperatures and power to stabilize their output power. This has traditionally been done in package or module form and is a very costly step that is not prone to high parallelism or mass production. Aehr’s FOX-NP systems used for engineering, device qualification, and new product introduction as well as our FOX-XP multi-wafer production systems are able to burn-in and stabilize these devices while still in wafer form on 100mm to 300mm diameter wafers. The systems can test not only 100% of the devices on each wafer up to thousands of devices, but can do this on up to nine 2000 watt high power wafers or up to eighteen 1000 watt wafers at a time in a single FOX-XP system. This results in both savings from removing failed devices before they are packaged or put into modules later in the process, and significant cost savings associated with stabilization of these devices at massive parallelism while still in wafer form.