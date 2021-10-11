EzFill More Than Triples Size of Fuel Delivery Fleet and Advances Expansion Efforts

MIAMI, FL, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), the first publicly traded on-demand mobile fueling company, announced today that it has purchased 33 additional fuel trucks, more than tripling the size of its delivery fleet to support the expansion of its service offering in cities throughout Florida including Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as other select U.S. markets.

Miami-based EzFill expects to take delivery of the new mobile fueling trucks during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. Each truck will have the capacity to carry 1,200 gallons of fuel, which collectively will add approximately 400,000 gallons of delivery capacity per week when all 33 trucks are fully utilized.

In addition to increasing the size of its fleet, EzFill plans to hire a significant number of new full-time drivers, along with other experienced personnel, as the Company continues to execute its growth plans.

“We expect that the purchase of these 33 trucks, with delivery scheduled over the next two quarters, will enable us to expand our services throughout our home state of Florida and around the U.S.” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “Fleet owners and consumers are continuing to reduce their reliance on traditional gas stations and turning to the convenience, cost-effectiveness, peace of mind and safety of mobile delivery to fuel their vehicles.”

EzFill is the largest on-demand mobile fuel delivery provider in Florida, and the only company to offer on-demand fuel delivery service to customers in three vertical segments: consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, construction, and agriculture. As previously announced, the Company recently completed its Initial Public Offering and is utilizing proceeds from that offering as well as equipment financing to support its expansion efforts.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fueling industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit https://getyourezfill.com .