Mass Megawatts Begins Construction of Two Solar Power Systems for Solar Tracking Analysis

Each solar power system will contain six, 300 watt rated panels. The solar power components in each system will be identical, including their purchase date, the manufacturer, and model numbers. The units will be constructed adjacent to one another, ensuring that the environmental conditions are also the same. Power generation levels from both units will be monitored and compared to conclusively show the positive impact of the solar tracking technology.

WORCESTER, MA, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTC Pink: MMMW) has begun construction of two solar power systems to demonstrate the benefits of the company’s patent-pending, Solar Tracker technology. The two systems are being constructed at the same site in Worcester Massachusetts. They will be identical, except that one system will include the company’s Solar Tracker technology, while the other will not. The performance of these systems will be compared to demonstrate that the Solar Tracker provides a 30% improvement in power generation with less than a 10% increase in cost.

The company’s patented pending, Solar Tracker is designed to automatically adjust the position of solar panels throughout the day to directly face the sun as it travels from East to West. This can significantly boost energy production levels of a solar power system while reducing the payback period for solar power investments.

Unlike other solar tracking technologies, the Mass Megawatts Solar Tracker utilizes a low-cost framework that adds stability to the overall system, while improving energy production levels. This reduces the number of solar panels needed to generate the rated capacity. Due to this advantage, Mass Megawatts can deliver more solar power at a lower cost when compared to traditional, stationary systems. Mass Megawatts believes that their tracking technology provides a competitive advantage that will soon become a standard in the solar power industry. The company is continuing to plan for residential and commercial installations throughout the country.

The global demand for solar tracking is anticipated to grow from the current market size of $2 billion to more than $3 billion by 2025, with demand being fueled by the growing need for clean, renewable energy sources. Mass Megawatts sees an opportunity to be leader in this industry by delivering a reliable, low-cost solution.

With its patent pending, Solar Tracking and Wind Electric Power Generation systems, and very little debt, Mass Megawatts believes it is well positioned to expand production and meet its revenue generation goals in both the near and long terms.

Product information and sales inquiries can be made through the company’s contact page at www.massmegawatts.com and the e-mail address on the Website.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that could be affected by risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated herein are: the failure of Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW), also known as Mass Megawatts Windpower, to achieve or maintain necessary zoning approvals with respect to the location of its power developments; the ability to remain competitive; to finance the marketing and sales of its electricity; general economic conditions; and other risk factors detailed in periodic reports filed by Mass Megawatts Wind Power (MMMW).