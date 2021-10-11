Clearfield Introduces Small Form Factor FLATdrop Cable, Aimed to Accelerate FTTX Connections

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced the addition of its new small form factor FLATdrop cable to its portfolio of FieldShield fiber pathway solutions. This small form factor FLATdrop option is purpose-built to provide a flexible, compact, cost-effective method to connect the fiber access point in either buried or aerial fiber deployment scenarios. The reduced sheath jacket dimensions of the small form factor FLATdrop allows a one-third space savings in coil diameter—important for aesthetics at the installation site.

“Clearfield’s success stems from our focus on listening to customers and developing products that enable them to overcome the common challenges associated with fiber deployment,” said Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearfield. “We recognized the need to develop a smaller, more flexible yet self-supporting FLATdrop solution that reduces the environmental impact of fiber deployment, can be deployed in any environment, and enables more efficient inventory storage—saving contractors and installers time and space.”