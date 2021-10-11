Slinger to Present Virtually at LD Micro Main Event (XIV) Conference

Slinger’s CEO, Mike Ballardie will discuss the Company’s strategic transformation into a disruptive connected sports company enabled by the acquisition of various advanced technologies that will be integrated into a comprehensive platform, initially targeting the 100 million+ global players in the tennis and racquet sports markets with additional opportunities to expand into other sports verticals.

BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger (OTCQB: SLBG) , a disruptive connected sports technology company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Wednesday, October 13th at 6:30 a.m. PST / 9:30 a.m. EST.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)

The Main Event will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th. This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each.

The festivities run from 6:00 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT / 9:00 AM ET - 8:30 PM ET each day.

About Slinger

Slinger is a leading connected sports company focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across tennis and other ball sports. Slinger enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities, and is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger has underpinned its proof of concept with over $250M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020 for the Slinger Bag. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie, the former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive, Slinger is disrupting what are traditional global sports markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com

