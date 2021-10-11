checkAd

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics

Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics
ISIN: CA14161Y2006

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 17,49 CAD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

Upcoming Investor Event:
Cardiol Therapeutics to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)

On October 14, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this fo-rum, Cardiol Therapeutics will also present its business model and current business development.

Presentation slot:
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

09.00 am EDT*
03.00 pm CEST*
09.00 pm HKT*

Speaker: David Elsley, CEO

The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap segments around the world. Speakers on October 14, 2021 will be board members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.

The program with schedule can be found at the following link:
https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/

Registrations for this event and Cardiol Therapeutics' presentation are available at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1316337024931/ WN__AF905tXQDusVrXET1t4pg

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22965.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date and time of completion of this research: 11/10/2021 (10:30 am) Date and time of first distribution: 11/10/2021 (02:00 pm)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
Kursziel: 17,49 Euro
