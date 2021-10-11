checkAd

IBM and Deloitte Launch New AI Offering to Unlock Business Insights in Hybrid Cloud Environments

DAPPER combines Deloitte Analytics Platform with IBM Cloud Pak for Data on Red Hat OpenShift

ARMONK, N.Y. and NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Deloitte today announced a new offering—DAPPER, an AI-enabled managed analytics solution. The solution reinforces the two organizations' 21-year global alliance—which helps organizations accelerate the adoption of hybrid cloud and AI across the enterprise—and 10 years of experience implementing the Deloitte Analytics Platform. DAPPER's end-to-end capabilities will allow organizations to gain confidence in the insights that their data provides via a secured, simple to consume managed service offering that aims to resolve the challenges of adopting AI.

IBM Corporation logo.

Relevant and actionable data can catapult companies to success in today's competitive, insights-driven business environment. Clients across industries report they are struggling to accelerate the value of AI and analytics—due to lack of trust in data, domain expertise, and the resources to create a solution that can work across business environments—while simultaneously meeting strict security and compliance requirements. Gartner recommends its clients "choose AI cloud services over building custom models to address a broader range of use cases and for quicker deployment and built in scalability" (Hype CycleTM for Cloud Computing, 2021, Published 14 July 2021 - ID G00747400, by David Smith, Ed Anderson).

DAPPER is a result of the combined technology leadership, hands-on business experience, and industry experience of the Deloitte and IBM alliance. DAPPER combines the Deloitte Analytics Platform with IBM Cloud Pak for Data on Red Hat OpenShift to offer business users a fully-managed AI solution­–designed to avoid needing to commit the resources and lengthy time associated with developing, implementing, and managing a bespoke solution.

Built upon IBM's modern hybrid cloud architecture and AI technology, DAPPER brings organizations the ability to scale up operations, promote an organization's trust in its data, and enable smart reporting. DAPPER is a managed service run by Deloitte in the IBM Cloud, and available on premises or in multi-cloud environments. Its fully-managed analytics service provides a choice of service offerings and subscription model, and contains three core elements, built so that businesses can obtain maximum value out of their data:

