Quotient Teams Up with Hy-Vee and Mondelēz International for Path to Purchase Institute’s Retail Media In Action Event

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced that they will join two customers – Midwest supermarket chain, Hy-Vee and multinational snack company, Mondelēz International – for speaking sessions as part of Path to Purchase Institute’s Retail Media In Action event. The event features retail media experts who will educate attendees on how to best build shopper engagement and sales into 2022.

The first session, titled, “Innovating with Hy-Vee: Omnichannel and Retail Media” will include Matt Krepsik, Chief Technology Officer at Quotient, and Joe Hammond, Group Vice President of Brand Strategy and Insights at Hy-Vee, Inc. The executives will discuss Hy-Vee’s current and future endeavors across both retail media and omnichannel marketing. The session will take place on Tuesday, October 12 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time. As part of this session, attendees will learn: