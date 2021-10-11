checkAd

Quotient Teams Up with Hy-Vee and Mondelēz International for Path to Purchase Institute’s Retail Media In Action Event

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced that they will join two customers – Midwest supermarket chain, Hy-Vee and multinational snack company, Mondelēz International – for speaking sessions as part of Path to Purchase Institute’s Retail Media In Action event. The event features retail media experts who will educate attendees on how to best build shopper engagement and sales into 2022.

The first session, titled, “Innovating with Hy-Vee: Omnichannel and Retail Media” will include Matt Krepsik, Chief Technology Officer at Quotient, and Joe Hammond, Group Vice President of Brand Strategy and Insights at Hy-Vee, Inc. The executives will discuss Hy-Vee’s current and future endeavors across both retail media and omnichannel marketing. The session will take place on Tuesday, October 12 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time. As part of this session, attendees will learn:

  • How Hy-Vee's unconventional approach to retail enables them to successfully and nimbly test and learn new programs, lean on technology to innovate and drive sales while keeping consumers happy and loyal
  • What role measurement plays in planning and how it serves as the key to unlocking powerful Retail Media data and insights
  • How Hy-Vee is bridging the physical into the digital – the new tools they’re using now to harness true omnichannel

The second session, titled, “The Mondelez Journey: Driving Performance Through Innovation” with Quotient and Mondelēz International will look at how the snacking company is embracing shoppers in new ways, reaching them close to the point of purchase and focused on measurement. Rebecca Poolman, General Manager of Strategic Accounts at Quotient will be joined by Yolanda Angula, Director of Customer Marketing at Mondelēz International and Stephen McGowan, RVP of Shopper Activation & Strategic Partnerships at Mondelēz International. The session will take place on Tuesday, October 12 at 1:55 p.m. Eastern Time. As part of this session, attendees will gain insights into:

  • How being open to testing, learning, moving fast (and moving on) is more important than ever. Those hesitant to try new performance-based capabilities – like Digital Out-of-Home or Promotion Amplification – often miss out on new opportunities that can greatly elevate your marketing programs and overall ROI
  • Choosing the right partners with the depth of infrastructure and expertise to deliver on KPI’s, and why these aren’t relationships that are built overnight
  • How innovation in media and measurement are paving new, exciting frontiers. The ability to bridge the physical and digital worlds across the path to purchase is here and measuring impact is powerful and instrumental to future success

To learn more about Path to Purchase Institute’s Retail Media In Action event, visit: https://www.retailmediainaction.com.

