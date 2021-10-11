checkAd

Financial Advisor Caitlin Perry Joins UBS in Rutland, VT

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Caitlin Perry has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in Rutland, Vermont. She manages $125 million in client assets and will be joined at UBS by Client Service Associate, Shauna Graham.

Caitlin has 10 years of wealth management experience and specializes in helping clients build and protect their retirement income. Prior to her career in financial services, Caitlin served in the United States Army as a Combat Medic.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Long
Basispreis 14,39€
Hebel 12,17
Ask 1,19
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 16,73€
Hebel 12,07
Ask 1,09
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Caitlin to the firm,” said Brad Miller, Rutland and South Burlington Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Caitlin’s industry experience and dedication to clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having her help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market.”

“We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most productive financial advisors in the industry,” said Jad Dieterle, Northern New England Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We believe we have one of the strongest platforms for Financial Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of High-Net-Worth capabilities, advisors like Caitlin will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to her clients.”

Caitlin has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont. She is a native of Rutland and cares deeply about her community, frequently volunteering with the Rutland South Rotary Club and the Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County. In her spare time, Caitlin enjoys everything Vermont; skiing, snowboarding, hiking and biking.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Financial Advisor Caitlin Perry Joins UBS in Rutland, VT UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Caitlin Perry has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in Rutland, Vermont. She manages $125 million in client assets and will be joined at UBS by Client Service Associate, Shauna Graham. Caitlin has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Ipsen appoints Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International
EO Charging Wins Tesco’s Home Delivery EV Charging Business
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 40/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
08.10.21Financial Advisors Michael Valenti and Samantha Maley join UBS in Rochester, NY
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21UBS Advisor Jonathan Beukelman Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21UBS Launches Collective Philanthropy Initiative to Help Clients Address Critical Global Issues
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21JEFFERIES stuft UBS AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
06.10.21Aktien Europa: Hohe Verluste wegen Inflationssorgen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
02.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
29.09.21UBS Advisor Michael Matthews Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt UBS auf 'Outperform' - Ziel hoch auf 19 Franken
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen