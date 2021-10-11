Financial Advisor Caitlin Perry Joins UBS in Rutland, VT

Caitlin has 10 years of wealth management experience and specializes in helping clients build and protect their retirement income. Prior to her career in financial services, Caitlin served in the United States Army as a Combat Medic.

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Caitlin Perry has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in Rutland, Vermont. She manages $125 million in client assets and will be joined at UBS by Client Service Associate, Shauna Graham.

“On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Caitlin to the firm,” said Brad Miller, Rutland and South Burlington Branch Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Caitlin’s industry experience and dedication to clients will be a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having her help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market.”

“We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most productive financial advisors in the industry,” said Jad Dieterle, Northern New England Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We believe we have one of the strongest platforms for Financial Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of High-Net-Worth capabilities, advisors like Caitlin will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to her clients.”

Caitlin has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont. She is a native of Rutland and cares deeply about her community, frequently volunteering with the Rutland South Rotary Club and the Boys and Girls Club of Rutland County. In her spare time, Caitlin enjoys everything Vermont; skiing, snowboarding, hiking and biking.

