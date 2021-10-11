AGCO Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today its 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call is scheduled for Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company will refer to slides on its conference call. Interested persons can access the conference call and slide presentation via AGCO’s website at www.agcocorp.com under the “Investors” Section.

The webcast will also be archived for twelve months immediately afterward.