IHS Markit Analysis Indicates Need for Multibillion-Dollar Capital Spending to Achieve a “Circular Plastics Economy” by 2050

Approximately $1.5 trillion in investment by the global plastics industry would be required to meet growing demand for consumer plastics to 2050. Under current market trends, progress towards a circular economy for plastics would be modest, relying primarily on mechanical recycling. More ambitious goals, targeted at reducing the practices of landfill, incineration and energy recovery as end-of-life solutions for waste plastics may be achievable by redirecting a portion of new manufacturing investment towards a wider range of plastic recycling facilities, including both mechanical and chemical recycling, especially as the latter become more economically feasible.

Ambitious goals for attaining a circular plastics economy could be achieved by shifting a portion of the future investment required to meet the growing demand for plastics towards advanced recycling methods, according to a new analysis by IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

According to the IHS Markit analysis, more than $300 billion of the total capital spending earmarked for new plastics production capacity can be redirected to mechanical and chemical recycling processing capacity thereby meeting the goals of an aggressive circular economy case.

The findings are part of the new IHS Markit Circular Plastics Service which provides a comprehensive, scenario-based road map of how the plastics value chain could transition from a linear to a circular economy. The research examines two scenarios: Progress toward achieving plastics circularity at an incremental, measured pace; and a more aggressive scenario in which progress is accelerated by ambitious goals and policies set by governments and society.

“Today, the plastics ecosystem has firmly committed to a transition in which the incumbent linear ‘make, use and dispose model’ for plastics is moving towards a more advanced state,’ says Robin Waters, executive director, plastics planning and analysis, IHS Markit. “In this new case, we keep resources in use as long as possible, extract the maximum value while in use, and then recover and regenerate valuable products and materials at the end of life.”

Driven by regulation, legislation and rising public concerns, progress toward a fully circular economy for plastics by 2050 is increasingly being sought. Yet, at the same time demand for plastics continues to grow as population and global standards of living rise. A large quantity of plastic is used in single-use packaging (SUP) applications and the vast majority of this plastic will ultimately turn up in the municipal solid waste (MSW) stream.