Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq:CLNE) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after market close, followed by an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific). President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Energy Andrew J. Littlefair and Chief Financial Officer Robert M. Vreeland will host the call.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1.877.300.8521 from the U.S. and international callers can dial 1.412.317.6026. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Saturday, December 4 by dialing 1.844.512.2921 from the U.S., or 1.412.317.6671 from international locations, and entering Replay Pin Number 10160722.