checkAd

NextGen Healthcare’s Full Solution Suite Adopted by Community Health Center of Snohomish County

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.10.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC of Snohomish County), a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Washington state, has adopted its full solution suite including NextGen Enterprise EHR and NextGen Enterprise PM, as well as NextGen Population Health and NextGen Patient Experience Platform. With seven medical, two walk-in, and five dental clinics in the Puget Sound region and nearly 70,000 patients served annually, CHC of Snohomish County is leveraging the complete NextGen Healthcare platform to expand its community care model while also improving provider productivity and simplifying its billing process.

CHC of Snohomish County chose NextGen Healthcare because of its easier documentation and workflow, seamless data interoperability and exchange, and ability to manage complex FQHC requirements. NextGen Healthcare’s platform enables CHC of Snohomish County to expand care delivery into more clinic locations and increase patient access.

“NextGen Healthcare’s integrated platform with patient-centric and provider-friendly tools helps our team make better decisions, increases the bottom line, and provides an outstanding patient experience,” said Ben Luety, CPA, MBA, chief financial officer for Community Health Center of Snohomish County. “NextGen Enterprise is a superior platform that allows us to expand services like behavioral health and supports our future growth.”

“We are pleased to partner with CHC of Snohomish County to enhance the clinic’s operations and enable greater access to care for patients throughout their communities,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth and strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “This is a terrific example of how our integrated platform with seamless interoperability and end-to-end workflow features is benefitting patients and providers alike.”

Click here to read a recent case study about how CHC of Snohomish County has benefitted from using NextGen Healthcare’s solutions.

About Community Health Center of Snohomish County

Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC) is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Community Health Center providing medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health, substance use treatment and nutrition care to approximately 70,000 individuals in 2020. For over 35 years, CHC has provided services to Snohomish County residents who face barriers to health care with the mission to provide our diverse community with access to high quality, affordable primary health care. CHC welcomes patients who are on Washington Apple Health, Medicaid, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Tricare, select private insurances, and those who are uninsured. For those without insurance, CHC will help patients sign up for Washington Apple Health; if ineligible, will offer a sliding fee discount based on household income and family size. CHC believes in practicing patient-centered care. Our team of healthcare professionals works WITH you to build a relationship based on your healthcare needs. To learn more, call 425-789-3789 or visit https://www.chcsno.org/.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral, and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextGen Healthcare’s Full Solution Suite Adopted by Community Health Center of Snohomish County NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC of Snohomish County), a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approved for Treatment of Patients with Mantle Cell ...
Hasbro Chairman & CEO Brian D. Goldner to Take Medical Leave to Focus on Health
United States: TotalEnergies and Qnergy Deploy an Innovative Technology to Reduce Methane Emissions on the Barnett ...
Tender offer for SQLI shares DBAY Advisors announces a price increase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives New European Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Paltel Group Upgrades Network Infrastructure with Juniper Networks for a Superior User Experience
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls ...
Rocket Lab Launch Operations Underway For Two BlackSky Missions in November
Ipsen appoints Mari Scheiffele as EVP and President, Specialty Care International
EO Charging Wins Tesco’s Home Delivery EV Charging Business
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21NextGen Healthcare Highlights Strong Foundation, Meaningful Progress and Opportunities for Accelerating Growth and Significant, Sustainable Value Creation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21NextGen Virtual Visits and NextGen Mobile Leveraged by Mednax to Expand Access to Care
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21The Razin Group Urges NextGen Healthcare Shareholders to Focus on the Urgent Need for Boardroom Change
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend that NextGen Healthcare Shareholders Vote on the Company’s WHITE Proxy Card
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21National Survey Reveals Mega-Trend: Digital Technology Adoption Boosts Patient Engagement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21NextGen Healthcare President and CEO David Sides Issues Open Letter to Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21NextGen Healthcare Sets the Record Straight
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21The Razin Group Issues Presentation Detailing the Need to Reset the Balance of Power in NextGen Healthcare’s Dysfunctional and Insular Boardroom
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21NextGen Healthcare Enables Care Resource Community Health Centers to Improve Patient Experience and Clinical Outcomes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21NextGen Healthcare Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten