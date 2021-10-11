Revance Announces the Launch of OPUL, the First-of-its-Kind Relational Commerce Platform for Aesthetic Practices

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced the launch of OPUL , the first-of-its-kind Relational Commerce Platform that combines seamless, simple and smart payment solutions, practice data analytics and enhanced customer service to foster increased consumer loyalty and retention, specifically designed for aesthetic practices in the U.S.

Opul - First-of-its-Kind Relational Commerce Platform for Aesthetic Practices (Photo: Business Wire)

Today’s aesthetic market is flooded with discounts and coupons, driving consumers to price shop. The result for practices is a decrease in consumer loyalty and retention. As the latest launch from the Revance Aesthetics portfolio, OPUL is the solution that replaces one-and-done transactions with a more valuable and profitable relationship model. Early release features include:

Practice Reporting and Analytics : Comprehensive reporting to help aesthetic practice owners and managers understand the health of their business with transaction and sales data across all products and services – not limited to one brand.

: Comprehensive reporting to help aesthetic practice owners and managers understand the health of their business with transaction and sales data across all products and services – not limited to one brand. Customizable Checkout : Customizable check out options to elevate consumer experiences​, including a comprehensive catalog concierge with access to over 6,000 aesthetic products and services.

: Customizable check out options to elevate consumer experiences​, including a comprehensive catalog concierge with access to over 6,000 aesthetic products and services. Seamless and Smart Payments: OPUL operates as a registered payment facilitator (PayFac), enabling OPUL to offer low and transparent processing fees, which helps to increase transaction value for the practice, and provides trackable insights of purchasing history to help encourage reoccurring visits and consumer loyalty.

“OPUL was built to address the important needs of aesthetic practices today – optimizing patient experiences and business outcomes through strong customer loyalty and relationships. With almost 40,000 and growing aesthetic practices across the U.S., the industry is hungry for innovation,” said Dustin S. Sjuts, Chief Commercial Officer of Revance. “OPUL is therefore the first technology platform in the aesthetics vertical designed to transform the physician and consumer experience. The launch further demonstrates Revance’s commitment to setting new standards through our products and services.”