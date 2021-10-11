checkAd

VERB Partners with the Pittsburgh Penguins to Provide Interactive Sales Technology to Drive Ticket and Merchandise Sales

VERB expects this partnership to be the first of many sports franchises that would use its tools to increase sales and fan engagement

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that the Company has entered into a partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League (NHL) to provide its industry-leading interactive sales software to drive ticket and merchandise sales. The Pittsburgh Penguins, known to be one of the most innovative professional sports franchises in North America, immediately saw the value Verb's technology provides.

“We look forward to working with Verb to implement their innovative video sales software to enhance our customer reach and fan engagement and drive business in an ever-changing, technologically advancing world,” said Terry Kalna, Chief Revenue Officer of the Penguins.

“Verb is absolutely thrilled to partner with the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins to bring our interactive technology to the professional sports world,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “We have no doubt that this will prove to be one of many future sports entertainment partnerships for the Company and it speaks to the Penguins’ vision and innovative focus as the first to embrace the interactive sales space.”

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, VERB's applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbLIVE (an Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Shoppable Video and Webinar applications), verbCRM (a White-labelled Interactive Video-based Customer Relationship Management application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (an Interactive video and gamified Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). With 200 employees, the Company maintains offices in Newport Beach, California and American Fork, Utah. 

