VERB Partners with the Pittsburgh Penguins to Provide Interactive Sales Technology to Drive Ticket and Merchandise Sales

VERB expects this partnership to be the first of many sports franchises that would use its tools to increase sales and fan engagement

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that the Company has entered into a partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League (NHL) to provide its industry-leading interactive sales software to drive ticket and merchandise sales. The Pittsburgh Penguins, known to be one of the most innovative professional sports franchises in North America, immediately saw the value Verb's technology provides.



“We look forward to working with Verb to implement their innovative video sales software to enhance our customer reach and fan engagement and drive business in an ever-changing, technologically advancing world,” said Terry Kalna, Chief Revenue Officer of the Penguins.