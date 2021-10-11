CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Dosing of First Patients in Its Berubicin Clinical Development Program for Glioblastoma Multiforme

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) , a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers CNS Pharmaceuticals’ recent announcement of dosing of the first patients in its Berubicin clinical development program for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer.

“I am extremely pleased with the progress made to-date in this potentially pivotal trial. Our team has been working intensely to open sites in the U.S. and in Europe, understanding where we can best advance this important study,” John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals, stated in the news release. “With hundreds of potentially competing GBM trials currently enrolling patients, the fact that we've been able to bring these initial sites on-line and get patients enrolled and dosed not only supports our strategic evaluation and selection, but also allows our data demonstrating Berubicin's potential effectiveness to continue to convince the medical community that we have a new drug with impressive potential. With the de-risked profile of Berubicin, its mechanism of action, history of development, encouraging Phase 1 data, and safety in study design, I am personally more optimistic about our work than at any time since joining the company.”

Berubicin is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier currently being evaluated in a global potentially pivotal study evaluating its efficacy and safety. The potentially pivotal trial is an adaptive, multicenter, open-label, randomized and controlled study in adult patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (WHO Grade IV) after failure of standard first-line therapy. Approximately 243 patients with GBM after failure of standard first line therapy will be randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive Berubicin or lomustine for the evaluation of Overall Survival, the primary endpoint of the study. Overall Survival is a rigorous endpoint that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recognized as a basis for approval of oncology drugs when a statistically significant improvement can be shown relative to a randomized control arm.