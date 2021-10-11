Willis Towers Watson and Qontigo launch pioneering STOXX global index series that quantifies companies’ climate transition risk

The CTI enables a more sophisticated way of managing climate risk that looks beyond carbon emissions, by making a forward-looking, bottom-up evaluation of transition risk and opportunity for each company. A proprietary Climate Transition Value at Risk (CTVaR) measure analyzes the impact on projected company cash flows of moving from a business-as-usual scenario — reflecting current policies — to a world where emissions pathways are fully aligned to the goals of the Paris agreement.

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qontigo and Willis Towers Watson launched an innovative family of climate transition indices driven by a next generation methodology that directly quantifies the impact of a Paris-aligned climate transition on equity valuations. The STOXX Willis Towers Watson Climate Transition Indices (CTI) help investors, governments and companies to manage risk, capture opportunities in their portfolios, align with goals of the Paris agreement and work toward net-zero targets.

By incorporating climate risk explicitly, this innovative approach allows investors to allocate in a robust, transparent and low-cost manner toward firms that will build — and benefit from — a future global economy that values and manages climate risks.

“Investors need a robust framework that can quantify and incorporate the financial impact of climate risk, but this is something that just hasn’t been widely available until now,” said Craig Baker, global chief investment officer, Willis Towers Watson. “We believe understanding this transition, through our Climate Transition Value at Risk methodology, should be one of the biggest sources of alpha across all asset classes over the next few years. Climate change is a systemic, urgent global challenge and will significantly disrupt capital allocations and returns.”

“By curating data from multiple sources, the CTI takes a unique approach from our perspective by refreshing forward-looking company transition risk over time rather than simply using historic carbon emissions data,” said David Nelson, senior director, Climate Transition Analytics, Willis Towers Watson. “While current climate metrics can help to identify outliers, many current approaches to factoring climate risk into investments tend to be simplistic and fall short of accurately identifying their impact on company valuations.”

“Understanding and addressing climate transition risk is essential to investment decisions today,” said Neal Pawar, chief operating officer, Qontigo. “Together with Willis Towers Watson, we leveraged our open architecture to translate the Willis Towers Watson CTVaR model into a transparent, systematic index solution.”

