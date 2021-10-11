checkAd

ESS Inc. and ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Creates First Publicly Traded U.S. Long-duration Storage Company

Begins Trading Today on the NYSE Under the Ticker “GWH”

WILSONVILLE, Ore. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 11, 2021 – ESS Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”), a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, and ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: STWO) (“ACON S2”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”), resulting in ESS becoming a publicly listed company. The combined company retains the ESS Inc. name and its shares and warrants will commence trading today on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the new ticker symbols “GWH” and “GWH.W”, respectively.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for the entire ESS team and a milestone for the industry at large,” said Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. “We are excited to begin our next chapter as the first publicly traded long-duration energy storage company. Our differentiated battery technology gives us a first mover advantage in a rapidly expanding market, while simultaneously transforming the value proposition of long-duration storage to support renewable energy generation for the electrical grid. The proceeds from this transaction will enable us to scale our operations to meet the growing global demand for a product that the world needs today to support the transition to clean, renewable energy.”

“ESS is delivering a pioneering technology to the market today and we are confident it will become the gold standard in the industry. Today’s milestone marks an important transition that will fuel the Company’s next stage of growth,” said Adam Kriger, CEO of ACON S2. “As a public company, ESS will have the platform to execute against its vision, capitalize on the rapidly growing opportunities in the long-duration energy storage market, and work to establish market leadership. We are excited to close this transaction and I look forward to seeing the company play an important part in the world’s transition to a renewable future.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ESS Inc. and ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination Creates First Publicly Traded U.S. Long-duration Storage Company Begins Trading Today on the NYSE Under the Ticker “GWH” WILSONVILLE, Ore. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - October 11, 2021 – ESS Inc. (“ESS” or the “Company”), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity ...
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
Basilea präsentiert auf ANE-Konferenz präklinische Daten zur Synergie von Derazantinib und ...
Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek ...
Aehr Receives $1.3 Million Order for FOX-NP Test & Burn-in Systems for Photonics Device ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...