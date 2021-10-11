Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation To Release Third Quarter 2021 Results

Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, October 25, 2021.

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company”) today announced that it will release third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Management will conduct a conference call and listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zze37wck

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers.

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 220-4170 Participant International Dial-In Number: (864) 663-5235

The conference ID is: 1236699

A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provides investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact:

Bill Cimino, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations 804.448.0937