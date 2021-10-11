checkAd

Budee Unveils New Shoppable Cannabis Delivery App for Apple

Driven By Stem’s E-Commerce Cannabis Delivery Platform, Budee, Available Now Through Apple’s App Store in California and Oregon

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced that Budee, its e-commerce cannabis delivery platform and service, has launched the Budee Cannabis Delivery app, which is available for download in the Apple App (“app”) store now. Download the app HERE.   

Now available through Apple’s App store, Budee’s 173,000 loyal customers can purchase from its wide-ranging selection and track orders to their doorstep with an intuitive app-based shopping experience. The Budee app improves the cannabis delivery customer experience by streamlining customer interactions into a single easy-to-use app interface. Additionally, customers installing Budee’s app can take advantage of personalized, unique deals and discounts. With 113 million iPhone users in the U.S. second only to Android users*, the Apple App Store provides great access for Budee to engage with new customers in all key markets.

Budee’s marketplace app features an extensive, curated product assortment of flower, pre-roll, concentrates, edibles, and accessories. Its ease of use and hybrid distribution model increases customer satisfaction, as local express product availability is optimized with trained Budee employees poised to deliver straight from their stocked vehicles in under 60 minutes to 92% of California’s population, with special orders coming from one of Budee’s distribution center hubs accommodating the customer’s preferred schedule. Budee’s recent launch in Portland, Oregon is gaining recognition for its localized approach to servicing the cannabis community and is being expanded throughout the state.

Other unique Budee app features are:

  • Seamless Purchase Experience: Budee offers attractive pricing and enticing promotions across Budee’s curated product line straight from its delivery hub without the need for a retail storefront.
  • Complete In-App Cannabis E-Commerce Shopping: Engaging e-commerce shopping experience, with user registration, ID verification, product selection, delivery time selection, payment, and order tracking integrated into the Budee app.
  • Special and Exclusive Deals, Products deals & promotions: Customers installing the Budee app can take advantage of real-time brand specials not available anywhere else, with programs designed to reward retention and repeat purchase.
  • Expedited customer service: Through the app, customers can communicate with their Budee driver faster and easier for a smoother, more compliant delivery process.
  • On-Time Delivery: All orders arrive and are delivered by a company employee that the consumer can recognize, devoted to local delivery with friendliness and discretion.
