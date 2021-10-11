Budee Unveils New Shoppable Cannabis Delivery App for Apple

Driven By Stem’s E-Commerce Cannabis Delivery Platform, Budee, Available Now Through Apple’s App Store in California and Oregon

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced that Budee, its e-commerce cannabis delivery platform and service, has launched the Budee Cannabis Delivery app, which is available for download in the Apple App (“app”) store now. Download the app HERE.



Now available through Apple’s App store, Budee’s 173,000 loyal customers can purchase from its wide-ranging selection and track orders to their doorstep with an intuitive app-based shopping experience. The Budee app improves the cannabis delivery customer experience by streamlining customer interactions into a single easy-to-use app interface. Additionally, customers installing Budee’s app can take advantage of personalized, unique deals and discounts. With 113 million iPhone users in the U.S. second only to Android users*, the Apple App Store provides great access for Budee to engage with new customers in all key markets.