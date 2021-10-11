Reneo Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ashley Hall as Chief Development Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced the appointment of Ashley F. Hall, JD, to the position of Chief Development Officer. In this role, Ms. Hall will oversee nonclinical and clinical operations, global regulatory affairs, pharmaceutical development, and program management for all the company’s development programs.



“We are happy to welcome Ashley to the Reneo leadership team,” said Gregory J. Flesher, President and CEO of Reneo Pharmaceuticals. “Ashley is an experienced leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, with a track record of successfully bringing multiple novel drug products to market in the U.S., Europe, and other regions of the world. Her deep understanding of the drug development process will be instrumental in the development of REN001.”