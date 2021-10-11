checkAd

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ashley Hall as Chief Development Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced the appointment of Ashley F. Hall, JD, to the position of Chief Development Officer. In this role, Ms. Hall will oversee nonclinical and clinical operations, global regulatory affairs, pharmaceutical development, and program management for all the company’s development programs.

“We are happy to welcome Ashley to the Reneo leadership team,” said Gregory J. Flesher, President and CEO of Reneo Pharmaceuticals. “Ashley is an experienced leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, with a track record of successfully bringing multiple novel drug products to market in the U.S., Europe, and other regions of the world. Her deep understanding of the drug development process will be instrumental in the development of REN001.”

“I am very excited to be joining the extraordinary team at Reneo,” said Ms. Hall. “REN001 has the potential to benefit patients suffering from a range of diseases driven by mitochondrial dysfunction. I look forward to working with the Reneo team to advance this important product through the next series of critical milestones.”

Ms. Hall brings more than 20 years of experience in global drug development to Reneo. Prior to joining Reneo, Ms. Hall was the Chief Development Officer and Head of Global Regulatory Affairs at Esperion Therapeutics, where she successfully led the regulatory approvals of the company’s two lead cholesterol lowering products, Nexletol and Nexlizet, in major markets around the world. Prior to joining Esperion, Ms. Hall was the Global Regulatory Lead at Amgen, overseeing the regulatory strategy and global filings for the Repatha program, which led to the world’s first approval of a PCSK9 inhibitor for cholesterol lowering. Prior to Esperion, Ms. Hall was the Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Micromet (acquired by Amgen) where she led the Blincyto rare disease oncology program. Ms. Hall also held prior leadership roles at RevoGenex, MedImmune (acquired by AstraZeneca), and Abraxis BioScience.

