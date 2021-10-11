Gentex Expands Aerospace Offering With Acquisition of New Thin-Glass Laminating Technology

checkAd

ZEELAND, Mich., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) today announced the acquisition of a unique laminating technology that yields durable, lightweight, ultra-thin glass engineered for aircraft cabin partitions, mirrors and wood veneer applications.

Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. Within aerospace, the company is best known for supplying aircraft manufacturers with electronically dimmable windows that darken on demand to cut sunlight while sill providing an exterior view.

The new laminating technology and related patents were included in Gentex’s 2020 acquisition of Air-Craftglass, a Belgium-based startup that was founded to develop glass solutions for private and commercial aircraft. The company ultimately developed a lightweight, chemically strengthened, thin-glass laminate that offers significant improvements over polycarbonate structures, including superior noise reduction, durability, UV resistance, antibacterial performance, and flame/smoke resistance.

“This new laminating technology complements our expertise in glass processing while opening the door to new features within the aircraft cabin,” said Neil Boehm, Gentex’s chief technology officer. “Gentex is now in the process of bringing Air-Craftglass’ proprietary production techniques in-house to develop a comprehensive collection of glass, mirrors, and wood veneer products for aerospace and potentially other industries.”

Gentex foresees numerous potential aircraft uses for its new technology, including glass dust panels, class dividers and monitor protectors, as well as mirrors for use in lavatories, cabins and galleys. Other applications include tabletops, cabinet doors, ceilings and decorative glass elements.

Gentex’s aerospace technologies will be on display (booth #3659) at this week’s 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas. The show runs October 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com.

