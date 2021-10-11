checkAd

Beam Global to Present at LD Micro Main Event

CEO Desmond Wheatley to Present on Tuesday, October 12 at 3:00 PM ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global, will be giving the presentation.

"We are honored to be back in person with some of the finest companies and investors in the small-cap world. After nearly two years, I for one, cannot wait to reconnect both as an executive, event coordinator, and investor," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Main Event
Date: Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event (XIV)
The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th. 

The festivities run from 8 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person. 

For more info, please contact Dean@ldmicro.com

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a Cleantech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX) 

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.
http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

Kathy McDermott
IR@BeamForAll.com
+1 858-799-4583





