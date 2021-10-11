Introducing DZS Xperience – A Cloud-Native Broadband Experience and Service Management Solution for World-Class Fiber Access

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with personalized smart services pioneer Plume to debut DZS Xperience , a new solution that sets the standard for intelligent, end-to-end broadband customer experience management and service delivery excellence.

By bringing the award-winning DZS Cloud platform and broadband connectivity solutions together with Plume’s best-in-class SaaS experience platform, service providers will have access to the apps, insight and intelligence to more effectively manage both residential and small business subscribers, create new ARPU opportunities, and generate significant OPEX savings. Central to the offering are Plume’s highly-rated customer-facing apps which give subscribers unprecedented control and influence over their broadband experience. DZS also announces the integration of the DZS Helix Edge Access portfolio with the OpenSync open-source silicon-to-cloud framework to enable new services to be delivered at world-class speed, scale, and performance.

Armed with this new solution, DZS is enabling new XCelerate by DZS customers and existing customers who have already deployed DZS Helix Edge Access globally across more than 750 service providers and in over 20 million connected premises to:

Evolve rapidly from technology providers to experience providers

Create multiple new service and revenue opportunities

Optimize operational efficiency by streamlining customer support and reducing site visits

Intercept connectivity problems before they occur to mitigate churn and enhance performance

Empower subscribers with self-service to control their own experience



“Our groundbreaking strategic partnership creates a powerful Network-as-a-Service solution designed to be deployed across tens of millions of DZS edge access systems,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “DZS Xperience is much more than the sum of DZS Cloud + DZS Broadband Connectivity + Plume. This new solution is transformative for DZS customers, providing what we believe to be the industry’s first true end-to-end Network-as-a-Service offering that will enable our customers to rapidly evolve from technology providers to experience providers. As our customers make this shift, DZS Xperience can enable each of these service providers to significantly enhance their business models by providing a platform for differentiated services, increased revenues, lower operating costs and reduced customer churn.”