FOREWARN Partners with Greater Chattanooga REALTORS

Tennessee-based Association contracts to make FOREWARN services available for its 2,400+ REALTOR members to promote proactive agent safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that Greater Chattanooga REALTORS has contracted to make FOREWARN services available for the 2,400+ REALTOR members it serves throughout the Greater Chattanooga area including Hamilton and Sequatchie counties in southeast Tennessee and Catoosa, Dade and Walker counties in northwest Georgia to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services purchased by Greater Chattanooga REALTORS are available to the 2,400+ real estate agent membership at no additional cost to individual agents.

“It is exciting to be able to provide FOREWARN, a potentially lifesaving tool, as a free benefit for our members,” said Robert Backer, President of Greater Chattanooga REALTORS. “FOREWARN will equip members to verify a prospect’s identity and associated information in just seconds. Having this at their fingertips will provide even greater value for our members and enable them to operate with increased safety and peace of mind.”

On October 11, 2021, existing Greater Chattanooga REALTORS members received specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN
At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips.

