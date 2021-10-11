checkAd

aTyr Pharma to Participate in Piper Sandler Investor Lung Day

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler Virtual Investor Day: Developing Therapeutics for Lung Indications on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT.

The discussion will be moderated by Ted Tenthoff, Senior Research Analyst at Piper Sandler.

Following the event, a replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com and will be available for at least 90 days.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the Neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
adunston@atyrpharma.com





