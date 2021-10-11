checkAd

DeFi Technologies Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Expansion of Management Team to Support Growth in European and Global Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF), a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers DeFi Technologies’ recent announcement detailing the expansion of its management team.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/BI0rY

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/f4w0A

Per the news release, Russell Starr, Executive Chairman of DeFi Technologies, will assume the role of CEO; Diana Biggs, previously CEO of Valour Inc., will be the company’s Chief Strategy Officer; and Johan Wattenstrom, Co-founder and Director of Valour, will serve as the company’s COO.

Since the start of 2021, DeFi Technologies has completed the acquisition of Valour Inc., an issuer of digital asset Exchange-Traded Products (“ETPs”); introduced its DeFi Venture portfolio; and established its DeFi Governance business. Given the tremendous rise in interest and activity in the decentralized finance ecosystem, the expansion of DeFi Technologies' executive team will allow the company to accelerate its growth trajectory further, with an aim to increase its global reach, build new partnerships and add lines of business.

“DeFi Technologies began with the vision of giving public markets investors early exposure to what I believe is the next wave of financial innovation. When I first joined as CEO, I could have only dreamt of where we are today,” Wouter Witvoet, President of DeFi Technologies, stated in the news release. “By expanding the management team with Johan and Diana, we have two seasoned professionals who will help grow our footprint in Europe in our asset management business and globally in DeFi Governance and Ventures. I am also thrilled that Russell Starr has agreed to come on board as CEO. Russell is an experienced capital markets professional who can carry the DeFi message to investors.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DeFi Technologies Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Expansion of Management Team to Support Growth in European and Global Markets LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF), a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity ...
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
Basilea präsentiert auf ANE-Konferenz präklinische Daten zur Synergie von Derazantinib und ...
Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek ...
Aehr Receives $1.3 Million Order for FOX-NP Test & Burn-in Systems for Photonics Device ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...