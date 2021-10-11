DeFi Technologies Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Expansion of Management Team to Support Growth in European and Global Markets

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF), a digital asset investment firm bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers DeFi Technologies’ recent announcement detailing the expansion of its management team.

Per the news release, Russell Starr, Executive Chairman of DeFi Technologies, will assume the role of CEO; Diana Biggs, previously CEO of Valour Inc., will be the company’s Chief Strategy Officer; and Johan Wattenstrom, Co-founder and Director of Valour, will serve as the company’s COO.

Since the start of 2021, DeFi Technologies has completed the acquisition of Valour Inc., an issuer of digital asset Exchange-Traded Products (“ETPs”); introduced its DeFi Venture portfolio; and established its DeFi Governance business. Given the tremendous rise in interest and activity in the decentralized finance ecosystem, the expansion of DeFi Technologies' executive team will allow the company to accelerate its growth trajectory further, with an aim to increase its global reach, build new partnerships and add lines of business.

“DeFi Technologies began with the vision of giving public markets investors early exposure to what I believe is the next wave of financial innovation. When I first joined as CEO, I could have only dreamt of where we are today,” Wouter Witvoet, President of DeFi Technologies, stated in the news release. “By expanding the management team with Johan and Diana, we have two seasoned professionals who will help grow our footprint in Europe in our asset management business and globally in DeFi Governance and Ventures. I am also thrilled that Russell Starr has agreed to come on board as CEO. Russell is an experienced capital markets professional who can carry the DeFi message to investors.”