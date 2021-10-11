checkAd

TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Eucure Biopharma, a Subsidiary of Biocytogen, Announce Partnership for Development of Clinical Stage CTLA-4 Antibody YH001

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.10.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

YH001 is a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody with enhanced ADCC and CDC effector functions

YH001 is currently being dosed in multiple Phase 1 oncology trials sponsored by Eucure Biopharma in Australia and China

TRACON intends to initiate a Phase 1 trial of YH001 in combination with envafolimab in soft tissue sarcoma as well as to study YH001 in multiple other selected tumor types

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today that it has entered into a collaborative partnership agreement with Eucure Biopharma, a subsidiary of Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Biocytogen), and a China-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the research and development of biologics, for the development of YH001, a CTLA-4 antibody with enhanced ADCC and CDC effector functions, for development in multiple oncology indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, in North America.

Under the terms of the agreement, TRACON will be responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of YH001 in multiple oncology indications in North America, with the majority of the development activities expected to occur in the U.S. TRACON will bear the costs of clinical trials and Eucure Biopharma will supply YH001. TRACON will be responsible for commercializing YH001 in multiple oncology indications in North America and will owe Eucure Biopharma escalating double digit royalties on net sales.

YH001 was developed to potently inhibit CTLA-4 binding to the CD80/CD86 receptors and deplete regulatory T cells through enhanced ADCC and CDC effector functions. YH001 demonstrated superior activity in vitro and in transgenic syngeneic tumor models compared to ipilimumab (Yervoy), both as a single agent and when combined with a PD-(L)1 antibody.

“We are focused on advancing a dual checkpoint inhibitor strategy focused on the PD-(L)1 and CTLA-4 pathways, that we expect to leverage in sarcoma by combining YH001 with envafolimab, our novel, single-domain PD-L1 antibody, in sarcoma. Going forward, we intend to use YH001 rather than Yervoy in our future dual checkpoint inhibition trials in sarcoma, which we anticipate will result in meaningful cost savings from not needing to purchase Yervoy at retail prices,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON. “Moreover, we expect to study YH001 in other solid tumors in combination with PD-(L)1 antibodies, including in patients who have progressed on prior PD-(L)1 treatment.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Eucure Biopharma, a Subsidiary of Biocytogen, Announce Partnership for Development of Clinical Stage CTLA-4 Antibody YH001 YH001 is a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody with enhanced ADCC and CDC effector functions YH001 is currently being dosed in multiple Phase 1 oncology trials sponsored by Eucure Biopharma in Australia and China TRACON intends to initiate a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
4D Molecular Therapeutics Presents Interim Results from the Ongoing 4D-125 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial ...
Eastern European Mobile Operator Chooses Allot Solution to Provide Mass-market Cybersecurity ...
Basilea presents preclinical data on synergy between derazantinib and paclitaxel in gastric tumor ...
Orege Half year 2021 results
Ricardo Gomez and Christoph Schlossarek Join FTI Consulting to Lead Forensic Investigations and ...
CGG: CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call
Basilea präsentiert auf ANE-Konferenz präklinische Daten zur Synergie von Derazantinib und ...
Americans’ anxiety impacted by the ongoing pandemic, yet 1 in 5 say they won’t seek ...
Aehr Receives $1.3 Million Order for FOX-NP Test & Burn-in Systems for Photonics Device ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Brownie’s Marine Group’s BLU3 Inc. Will Begin Nomad Pre-Order Shipments This Week
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
CurrencyWorks Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas “Epic” Series NFT Packs Sell Out in 16 Minutes
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...