TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Eucure Biopharma, a Subsidiary of Biocytogen, Announce Partnership for Development of Clinical Stage CTLA-4 Antibody YH001

TRACON intends to initiate a Phase 1 trial of YH001 in combination with envafolimab in soft tissue sarcoma as well as to study YH001 in multiple other selected tumor types

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today that it has entered into a collaborative partnership agreement with Eucure Biopharma, a subsidiary of Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Biocytogen), and a China-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the research and development of biologics, for the development of YH001, a CTLA-4 antibody with enhanced ADCC and CDC effector functions, for development in multiple oncology indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, in North America.

Under the terms of the agreement, TRACON will be responsible for the clinical development and commercialization of YH001 in multiple oncology indications in North America, with the majority of the development activities expected to occur in the U.S. TRACON will bear the costs of clinical trials and Eucure Biopharma will supply YH001. TRACON will be responsible for commercializing YH001 in multiple oncology indications in North America and will owe Eucure Biopharma escalating double digit royalties on net sales.

YH001 was developed to potently inhibit CTLA-4 binding to the CD80/CD86 receptors and deplete regulatory T cells through enhanced ADCC and CDC effector functions. YH001 demonstrated superior activity in vitro and in transgenic syngeneic tumor models compared to ipilimumab (Yervoy), both as a single agent and when combined with a PD-(L)1 antibody.

“We are focused on advancing a dual checkpoint inhibitor strategy focused on the PD-(L)1 and CTLA-4 pathways, that we expect to leverage in sarcoma by combining YH001 with envafolimab, our novel, single-domain PD-L1 antibody, in sarcoma. Going forward, we intend to use YH001 rather than Yervoy in our future dual checkpoint inhibition trials in sarcoma, which we anticipate will result in meaningful cost savings from not needing to purchase Yervoy at retail prices,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON. “Moreover, we expect to study YH001 in other solid tumors in combination with PD-(L)1 antibodies, including in patients who have progressed on prior PD-(L)1 treatment.”