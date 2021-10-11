Aligos Therapeutics Begins Dosing with Antisense Oligonucleotide Drug Candidate, ALG-020572, in Healthy Volunteers in a Phase 1 Proof-of-Concept Study

Aligos now evaluating three of its four chronic hepatitis B (CHB) portfolio drug candidates in clinical trials

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company has started dosing in the first cohort of healthy volunteers in Study ALG-020572-401 (NCT05001022). The trial is evaluating ALG-020572, a proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutic candidate that is designed to reduce circulating HBsAg (Hepatitis B surface antigen) levels.



“This is the second drug candidate we have advanced to clinical development that targets HBsAg reductions in chronic hepatitis B patients,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aligos. “The mechanism of our ASO molecule is specifically designed to selectively seek out and destroy viral messenger RNA and utilizes third generation XNA chemistry devised to improve the pharmacological characteristics of the molecule. We are hopeful these enhanced properties will augment the candidate’s antiviral activity in the clinic.”