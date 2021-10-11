ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 11.10.2021, 14:00 | 8 | 0 |
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|4-Oct-21
|62,847
|€ 621.55
|€ 39,062,854.52
|5-Oct-21
|62,373
|€ 626.28
|€ 39,062,656.81
|6-Oct-21
|62,480
|€ 625.14
|€ 39,058,522.27
|7-Oct-21
|60,673
|€ 643.83
|€ 39,063,140.06
|8-Oct-21
|60,721
|€ 643.31
|€ 39,062,541.88
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0