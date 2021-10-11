checkAd

Bergio International's Fashion Jewelry Brand Aphrodite's Launches on eBay To Increase Revenue

Leading jewelry firm diversifies distribution channels to scale for Q4, the Golden Quarter for ecommerce

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), an American holding corporation and global leader in fine and fashion jewelry reveals that their high-growth digitally native fashion jewelry label, Aphrodite's officially launched on eBay on October 4, 2021. It is the fastest entrance into a global marketplace within the Bergio portfolio.

eBay is one of the world's largest e-tailers and ranks in the Top 3 marketplaces in the US. In 2020, it placed in the global top 5 for gross merchandising volume (GMV) with $100 billion in sales. More than 50% of eBay's revenue is derived internationally, Aphrodite's will hyper-accelerate its global market share and sales by tapping into eBay's 159 million customers across 190 markets. The digitally native company will primarily sell exclusive experiential jewelry gift sets including custom-crafted inspirational message cards and luxe boxes to meet consumer demand for the holiday season.

"Aphrodite's vision is to digitally connect with our customers anywhere they shop. Over 60% of eBay's audience are 35 years old and over which strategically aligns with our core target demographic," shared Jonathan Foltz, President of Aphrodite's.

He added, "Also, eBay helps us penetrate further into the Android mobile space as it has the highest reach among Android retail marketplace apps globally. Launching on eBay accelerates our eCommerce strategy, widens our digital footprint, and expands the diversification of our distribution channels."

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of Bergio International shared, "$2.67 trillion dollars were spent on the world's top 100 marketplaces last year. We have positioned ourselves to get a chunk of those dollars this year. We hope to mirror the success of our other marketplace launches, such as Amazon and Etsy, on eBay as an additional channel for revenue and brand touchpoint to reach our customers."

"Our commitment is to provide an elevated end-to-end customer experience in all facets of Aphrodite's which encompasses superior jewelry quality, excellent customer service, quick delivery, and sublime gifting moments for an auspicious Q4, Berge added. "The final quarter of the year is our most impactful for sales and the bottom line. We anticipate that our strategic acquisitions and execution will come to fruition to achieve our annual revenue goals."

