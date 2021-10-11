Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces Four New Long-Term Clean Energy Microturbine Rental Agreements and Intends to Expand its Rental Fleet From 13.1 MW to 17.1 MW by December 31, 2021
The Four New Contracts, From Four New Customers, Total 3.2 MWVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon …
The Four New Contracts, From Four New Customers, Total 3.2 MWVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon …
The Four New Contracts, From Four New Customers, Total 3.2 MW
VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it has entered into four new long-term rental contracts with four new end-use customers in the hospitality and industrial grow house markets.
By offering customers Energy as a Service, Capstone Green Energy is strengthening its commitment to creating smarter energy for a cleaner future, as carbon reduction continues to have ever-increasing value to global customers.
The four contracts represent 3.2 MW of clean energy systems, and as a result, the Company plans to expand its current long-term rental fleet from today's 13.1 MW to 17.1 MW by December 31, 2021. Management has previously set a target to increase the new long-term rental fleet to 21.1 MW by the end of its current fiscal year, March 31, 2022.
"Capstone Green Energy continues to expand its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, including its long-term rental program, which is an important element in achieving our near term profitability goals as rentals generate higher contribution margin rates than traditional product sales," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "With these four new long-term contracts, the Capstone microturbine rental fleet is expected to be expanded to 17.1 MW, which is well on our way to achieving our goal of expanding to 21.1 MW by March 31, 2022," concluded Mr. Jamison.
About Capstone Green Energy
Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Conversion Products are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Products business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen Energy Solutions, Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare