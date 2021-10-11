Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces Four New Long-Term Clean Energy Microturbine Rental Agreements and Intends to Expand its Rental Fleet From 13.1 MW to 17.1 MW by December 31, 2021

The Four New Contracts, From Four New Customers, Total 3.2 MWVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon …

The Four New Contracts, From Four New Customers, Total 3.2 MWVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon …

The Four New Contracts, From Four New Customers, Total 3.2 MW VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it has entered into four new long-term rental contracts with four new end-use customers in the hospitality and industrial grow house markets. By offering customers Energy as a Service, Capstone Green Energy is strengthening its commitment to creating smarter energy for a cleaner future, as carbon reduction continues to have ever-increasing value to global customers.